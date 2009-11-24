Deadlines approaching for two upcoming summits

- First, the first annual ACM Symposium on Cloud Computing 2010 (ACM SOCC 2010) will be held June 10th and 11th in Indianapolis, IN (co-located with SIGMOD 2010). This symposium will focus on systems and data management issues within the context of cloud computing. If the quality of the papers comes close to matching the quality of the people listed as organizers and program committee members of the event, then this will be a can't-miss highlight of 2010. If you are doing research in software as a service, virtualization, or scalable cloud data services, this venue will likely be a nice, high-profile place to publish your findings (the paper submission deadline is January 15th, 2010).
- Second, on January 28th, 2010, the third annual New England Database Summit will be held at MIT in Cambridge, Massachusetts. This will be an all day conference-style event where participants from the research community and industry in the New England area can come together to present ideas and discuss their research and experiences. Registration for the event is free (thank you Netezza), and anyone is welcome to attend. The event will feature a keynote talk from Raghu Ramakrishnan (Chief Scientist for Audience & Cloud Computing at Yahoo!) and an invited talk from Curt Monash (President, Monash Research).
I'm serving as PC Chair for the event this year, but I don't expect to make any radical changes to how the summit has been run in previous years, with the day beginning with a keynote talk, followed by a series of 15-25 minute talks from different summit participants (submit a talk abstract here if you want to give a talk --- the program committee will select the set of talks from this pool of abstracts based on what we expect will appeal most to the summit audience), followed by another invited talk and then a poster session over appetizers and drinks at the end of the day.
We had over 300 registered participants at last year's event, reflecting the vibrancy of database systems activity in the New England area. We expect similar numbers at this year's event. Lunch, drinks, and appetizers are all included for free.
Poster and talk proposal submissions must be made by January 11, 2010. All reasonable posters will be accepted; talk invitations will be made by January 20, 2010.
