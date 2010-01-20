New England Database Summit 2010 Program

I just finished putting together the program for New England Database Summit, 2010 (thanks to the PC: Yanlei Diao, Olga Papaemmanouil, and Elke Rundensteiner). The schedule is really packed this year, with three keynotes/invited talks, eight technical session talks, and approximately thirty posters from students and researchers. The featured talks are from Raghu Ramakrishnan (Chief Scientist for Audience & Cloud Computing at Yahoo!), Curt Monash (President, Monash Research), and C. Mohan (IBM Fellow and IBM India Chief Scientist).
Registration for New England Database Summit is free (thanks Netezza!), but we need to know how much food, coffee, appetizers, and drinks to order (breakfast and lunch is included in the free admission, and there will be free beer and wine during the poster session), so registration will be closed after 5PM on Friday, January 22nd.
In the past we've had 200+ attendees, so it's a great opportunity to come network with researchers, academics, and database professionals from all over New England.
A summary of the current program is listed below. However, the NEDBSummit Website has more details (including talk abstracts).
|Time
|Event
|9:00 AM
|Welcoming remarks
|9:10-10:10
| Raghu Ramakrishnan (Chief
Scientist for Audience & Cloud Computing at Yahoo!) Cloud Data Serving
|10:10-10:35
|Coffee Break
|Technical Session 1
|10:35-10:55
|Carlo Curino, Evan Jones, Yang
Zhang, Eugene Wu, Sam Madden RelationalCloud: The case for a database
service
|10:55-11:15
|Mike Dirolf An Introduction to MongoDB
|11:15-11:35
|Elke Rundensteiner, R. Nehme,
and E. Bertino The Query Mesh Project: A
Powerful Multi-Route Query Processing Paradigm
|11:35-11:55
|Andy Pavlo MapReduce and Parallel
DBMSs: Together At Last
|11:55-12:15
|Gregory Malecha, Greg
Morrisett, Avraham Shinnar, and Ryan Wisnesky Toward a Verified
Relational Database Management System
|12:15 PM
|Lunch
|1:10-2:10
| Curt Monash (President, Monash Research). Database and analytic technology: The state of the union
|Technical Session 2
|2:10-2:30
|Paul Brown SciDB: Massively
Parallel Array Data Storage, Processing and Analysis
|2:30-2:50
|Coffee Break
|2:50-3:10
|Julia Stoyanovich, William Mee,
Kenneth A. Ross Semantic Ranking and Result Visualization for Life
Sciences Publications
|3:10-3:30
|Mirek Riedewald, Alper Okcan,
Daniel Fink Scalable Search and Ranking for Scientific Data
|3:30-4:30
| C. Mohan (IBM Fellow and
IBM India Chief Scientist). Implications of Storage Class
Memories (SCMs) on Software Architectures
|4:30 PM
|Poster Session and Appetizers / Drinks (Building 32, R&D Area, 4th Floor)
|6:00 PM
|Adjourn
BTW: The date of the event is January 28, 2010, and the location is MIT.ReplyDelete
Will there be any broadcasting of the event?ReplyDelete
No, but slides from the talks will be uploaded as soon as I'm done getting them from the speakers.ReplyDelete